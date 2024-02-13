Martine Moise, widow of the assassinated Haitian president Jovenel Moïse, denounced a political persecution and intimidation against himin her first reaction after being charged in relation to the assassination.

The former first lady of Haiti used the social network X again to demand justice for Moïse, tortured and murdered in the early hours of July 7, 2021 at his private residence in the Pétion-ville sector of the capital by a group of mercenaries, mostly Colombians, who also wounded Martine.

In her message, the woman said that when justice is demanded for this case “the hearts of all the murderers jump, especially those in power.”

He then wrote: “They are killing us, they are arresting us behind the law, but We will not stop denouncing the political persecution and intimidation that they are making us suffer. Justice, justice, justice,” he concluded.

The mot Justice dans mon Pays #Haiti est un mot qui fait peur surtout aux assassins au pouvoir et surtout quand ce sont les victims qui le scandent. Exécution sommaire ou arrestation illégale, tel est leur lot. Nous ne cesserons jamais de condamner this persécution a n'en plus… pic.twitter.com/gLZaUyARsJ — Martine Moïse (@martinejmoise) February 13, 2024

Judge Walter Wesser Voltaire issued an arrest warrant against Martine Moïse in October 2023 regarding the assassination of the head of statealthough the decision was only known until the end of last January, coinciding with the end of the magistrate's administration, whose sentence could be made public between the end of February and March, according to the information released.

The woman, who has always advocated the creation of an international court to investigate the death of her husband, She is accused of armed robbery, attempted murder and conspiracy to attack Jovenel Moïseaccording to the publications.

Former US Drug Enforcement Administration informant Joseph Vincent, former Haitian senator Joseph Joel John, Haitian-Chilean Rodolphe Jaar and former Colombian military officer Alejandro Rivera García were sentenced to life in prison in a Miami court for their participation in the assassination, a case for which there are several detainees in Haiti, many of them Colombians.

Martine Moïse, first lady of Haiti, survived the attack and has provided key information.

According to Miami court documents, between February and July 2021 South Florida “served as a central location to plan and finance the plot to overthrow President Moïse and replace him with someone who would serve the political objectives and financial interests of the conspirators.”

Since Moïse's assassination, the country has been controlled by criminal groups that have caused, according to social organizations, a humanitarian crisis and thousands of forced displacements.

The United Nations declared that January had been the most violent month in the country in more than two years, with some 1,100 dead, injured or kidnapped.

EFE