A Haitian judge issued a final report in which Martine Moïse, widow of the assassinated president Jovenel Moise, is accused of complicity and criminal association to commit the assassination, which occurred in 2021according to the accusation obtained by the American newspaper Miami Herald.

Together with the widow they were also charged former Prime Minister Claude Joseph and former Haitian National Police Chief Léon Charleswho now serves as Haiti's permanent representative to the Organization of American States (OAS).

Joseph faces the same charges as Martine Moïse, while Charles has more serious accusations.

The former police chief faces charges of murder, attempted murder, illegal possession and carrying of weapons, conspiracy against the internal security of the State and association to commit a crime.

Developing.

EFE