Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

07/16/2023 – 17:59

Share



Two-time Olympic champion Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze took sixth place in the medal race in the sailing test event for the Paris Olympic Games. The Brazilian athletes were in fourth position before the weekend.

On Saturday (15), they did well and moved up one rank. Then, with the position of the medal race, which gives double points, they guaranteed the vice-leadership. Thus, they were only behind the Dutch Odile Van Aanholt and Annette Duetz in the 49erFX class.

The bronze went to the Swedes Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler. The regattas took place in the Mediterranean, in Marseille, which will host the Olympic competition in 2024. The next commitment of the multi-champions is the World Cup in The Hague, in the Netherlands, from August 8th to 20th.







