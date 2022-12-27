The women’s football World Cup awaits in the summer. National coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg talks about open scores, new role models, tears that she is not ashamed of, and plans with Alexandra Popp.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, after the European Championship you said it would be a long time before you sorted out the results and events during the tournament. How far along are you with your processing?

The process is not over yet. I am very grateful that we initiated something that should now be characterized by sustainability. The first half of the women’s Bundesliga makes me very optimistic. No matter where I was last in public, there was a positive response and a lot of encouragement. I feel that people are grateful to us for our achievements. Our team was convincing on the pitch, but also every single player with their likeable demeanor. I am grateful that we took the opportunity that was presented to us so decisively. We were able to show ourselves as we would like to be perceived: as women who love football and play with passion.