Who is Martina Taglienti? Here’s everything you need to know about Damiano David’s alleged new flame

Is called Martina Taglienti the girl with whom Damiano David exchanged a passionate kiss outside the disco. The video in which the girl and the Maneskin soloist appear together went viral on the web within a few hours. Let’s find out all the details together.

Over the past few hours, Damian David ended up at the center of gossip for a video circulated on the net. The video in question portrays the soloist of Maneskins in the company of another girl. The person directly concerned is Martina Taglienti.

Born in 2001, Martina Taglienti is famous model Italian. The girl turned 22 last January 22 and for some time now she has been entertaining a friendship relationship with all the other Roman band members. In particular with Victoria De Angelis and with Thomas Raggi with whom she spent a few relaxing days at Ibiza.

The model works inagency “Elite” and is in great demand by many brand for its breathtaking beauty. In the video released on social media, Martina passionately kisses Damiano David, In any case, we are not aware if behind this passionate gesture there may be a relation or less.

Damiano David: the announcement of the separation from Giorgia Soleri

After the video was released, the Maneskin soloist immediately announced the separation definitive with Giorgia Soleri. The sensational announcement came directly to his Instagram profile with these words: