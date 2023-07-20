Over the past few hours Martina Strazzer and Pietro Morello they became the protagonists of an announcement that left all the fans of the couple speechless. The two tiktokers have in fact announced the end of their love story, also revealing the reasons that caused the breakup of their relationship. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Martina Strazzer and Pietro Morello are no longer one couple. The news was made public by those directly involved who announced to the fans that they had separated. These were the words with which the couple of tiktoker gave the bad news to the fans:

We are not together anymore. It was a relationship of many, truly happy moments and above all full of love, but we understood that our lives had to take different paths. It has always been a relationship full of respect, from the first day to the last. There was no triggering factor, I ask you not to look for a culprit, a victim or in general to make unnecessary assumptions. Lots of love also means knowing how to let go, that’s all.

These were the words with which Peter Morello announced the end of the story with the tiktoker and entrepreneur Martina Strazzer:

Marti and I broke up a few weeks ago. We have decided to tell you this out of respect, but we ask you not to create unnecessary gossip or controversy about our feelings. There were no betrayals, lack of respect or anything similar, we parted with a smile. Martina is a woman I respect deeply and who will continue to be in my life.

Finally, concluding, Pietro Morello added: