More and more beautiful and more and more loved. Martina Stellawhich he does today 39 years old, never seems to get old. All thanks to the fact that the actress has always taken care of herself, be it with good diet it’s a training effective, both with beauty routines for the face and body. However, she also deserves credit for the two children she had with her husband Andrea Manfredonia, Geneva And Leonardo, which, day after day, give her moments of happiness. But let’s discover all Martina’s secrets together!