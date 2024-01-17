Diletta Leotta alias Martina Stella and vice versa

Martina Stella is the host of the new episode of Amateur Mom 2the podcast and vodcast of Diletta Leotta produced by Dopcast – Available on YouTube and the main distribution platforms.

Diletta Leotta: “You know that now that I look at you, when they say that we look alike, it makes a bit of an impression on me because it's as if there were a mirror […] I'll tell you this episode, I was 17 years old, you were at the height of the explosion, all of Italy loved you, you were the icon of femininity, I was in an airport and at a certain point I saw a lot of policemen chasing me and I thought of having done something wrong, in reality they then ask me for an autograph and I say: “of course I'll give it to you” and I remember that a policeman said to me: “but you're not Martina Stella”? and I said “No, but if you want I'll sign Martina Stella”.



Martina Stella: “Imagine that once I was scrolling on TikTok with my daughter who said to me: “Here mom it's you” and at that moment I also thought it was me then they look closely I said: “No love it's not me” and she very mean she replied: “And no, of course mum, this girl is very young and very beautiful, it's not you”… Thanks Ginevra!

Martina Stella has very clear ideas about the use of punishments as an educational tool

“I don't like rigidity, I don't like punishments, I don't like raising my voice. I am against punishments, against taking things away, I always try to dialogue. The rules are important but few and we discuss those too together, then we find a meeting point – explains Martina Stella to Diletta Leotta – There are 2 or 3 things about which I am more demanding: nutrition that I inherited from my mother, so no junk food, school, I really care that Ginevra is committed and hence also the commitment in facing everything that is done, regardless of the outcome.”

Martina Stella's first kiss

“The real one was a disaster because I didn't even like the boy that much, the place wasn't suitable, we were in the small village where I grew up near Florence, in the countryside, we had moved away from the group for a moment, but I didn't it didn't go that well but the desire to try was stronger and in the end it was a bit like this… let's say it went better afterwards”, says Martina Stella in the interview with Mamma Dilettante 2 hosted by Diletta Leotta.

Martina Stella has no doubts about the possibility of having a third child

“No. I'm still too deep into the second one. Maybe in a few years yes. I wouldn't be able to handle it all at the moment.” Martina Stella's words to Diletta Leotta during Mamma Dilettante 2.

