Martina Stella has revealed the sex of her second child, but not the name. It would be a boy

A few days ago, Martina Stella has announced her second pregnancy. The actress, former mother of little Ginevra, has now had a long chat with the weekly magazine Chi to reveal the sex of the baby she is carrying.

Without too many words, Martina Stella makes it known that her baby bump is a beautiful boy. Ready, therefore, to give a little brother to the child. The second child with Andrea Manfredonia was strongly desired.

The woman’s husband was also perfectly happy and explained to the weekly Who:

We managed to have a perfect balance, there is a great affection with the father of Ginevra, Gabriele. We all get along really well, he is a constructive and intelligent guy: it happens that he also often comes home, between us there is collaboration, affection, we love each other, basically there is love, which changes, but remains love. […] I am very proud to have succeeded.

Still on the high seas instead for the choice of the name. The woman would like to hear Geneva’s opinion: “I’d like to get her involved… as long as she doesn’t shoot us crazy names“.

Even the little girl seems to be happy with the second arrival so much that she welcomed the news with pleasure. As is normal for a child, there is also a bit of jealousy that the parents try to indulge.

What can I say, now we just have to wait for the day of the birth that the showgirl hopes will be natural. We too can wish the actress a happy birthday.