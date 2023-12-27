Martina Stella returns to TV, Claretta Petacci on Rai1

Martina Stella is back. The actress launched into cinema at 16 years old by «The Last Kiss», returns to top Rai 1 in the role of Claretta Petacci (“The long night” by Giacomo Campiotti from January 28th).

Martina Stella talks about the separation from Andrea Manfredonia. “Unsurpassable Reasons”

Martina Stella on Oggi talks about the end of her marriage with the players' agent, Andrea Manfredonia (son of Lionello, a great footballer of the 80s who played for Lazio, Juventus and Roma). “This is a period of reconstruction in my life. In August I separated. The reasons were insurmountable and caused me a lot of pain. I look ahead thinking about my children, who are my everything, and about work: it has always helped me to deal with difficult times.”

Martina says she is “very disappointed, I didn't expect it”.

On his career path. «I tried to be a happy actress. Not necessarily a good actress.” And she explains: «I have no regrets, because I did everything I could. I was very young, immature and without a technique. My school was in the field. I've never champed at the bit to get who knows what.” And again, on her sacrifices in order to be able to look after her children: «For the first, Ginevra, I let many proposals slip through me: I understood that she needed stability and not to be tossed around from one set to another. But I don't call them waivers. Rather gifts that I have given myself.”

In love Martina Stella says “that I didn't have much luck.” But he looks to the future with optimism: «My story is made up of falls and rises. I am in the process of reconstruction and I remain a woman who continues to chase happiness.”

