Amici di Maria De Filippi is really an excellent gym for success, however, it may not be beneficial for everyone. Over the years, some of the boys are forgotten by television and change jobs: this is the case of Martina Stavolo.

The girl participated in the 2009 edition, with her also Valerio Scanu who, in a certain sense, also changed his profession while remaining in the world of television.

Martina Stovolo, meanwhile, has resumed the path he had interrupted before entering the talent show and it is the example that in life you can always change and reinvent yourself, as she herself explains:

It happened to me that I could reinvent myself. Of course I was afraid of disappointing the expectations of others. Also because when people know you in a certain way, it is difficult to break out of certain patterns. But it can be done and I didn’t want to remain anchored to an experience all my life. Fortunately it was possible. In the world of entertainment and music one day I was at the stars and another at the stables.

But the reason for the change is clear. The girl was not comfortable in show business and decided to put a stop to his artistic career.

I didn’t have my balance, also because it’s a world where you can’t do everything you really want to do. So one day I sat down with my family and explained: “This world is not for me. It’s too tiring “. I chose to be a psychologist when I decided to quit with music. For me that of the talent had been a fantastic experience, but it could have ended there. And today I can say that that experience has served me a lot. I met many people and I experienced many emotions. With the boys of Friends we played concerts with seventy thousand people. And seventy thousand people who sing your song don’t forget them.

The passion for sociology was born before music and here’s how things went:

“Before Amici I was enrolled in the first year. Then after I did the audition and I interrupted my studies. I took them back at about 26 years old. When I realized it was time to close with the entertainment world. Getting back into the books at that age wasn’t easy. And not because I didn’t like studying, on the contrary. In the past I was very good at school. My work as a psychologist gives me happiness and emotions, which in the past I no longer believed possible. It fills my days, also because it is a job that requires a lot of commitment.“

Martina Stavolo, from Friends of Maria De Filippi to psychologist: the story

