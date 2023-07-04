The scars on her belly are the symbol of her struggle and courage, but often it is not easy: the story of Martina Santagiuliana

The tale of Martina Santagiuliana rocked the web. The model and influencer let herself go on a long outburst on her chronic disease through social networks.

Martina Santagiuliana is 33 years old and is widely followed on the web. A tool that she does not use for her work as a model, but as an influencer in support of all the people who work every day they suffer just like her. Among the photos that he publishes daily, the ones that attract the most attention are those that show the scars on his belly: “My life with the fulminant RCU”.

When she was just a 4-year-old, the model discovered she had the ulcerative colitis. She never recovered and today, at 33, she continues to go to the doctor and find the determination to never give up. She has always said that the most difficult part of her is to build a “normal life”, behind all appearances: “There is only one life, you don’t have to give up. Even if we have to face many obstacles, the sun always comes out”.

Hers is one of the most serious cases and Martina Santagiuliana has chosen to share it with everyone, because she knows that many other people like her suffer every day. In front of the spotlight she wants to send them strength and courage and share a topic that too spent remains hidden behind one life made of masks. “I’m trying to make this pathology known as much as possible, we are considered as invisible patients. If you look at us there’s nothing wrong, but the disease exists and this often makes us feel isolated. Not understood by the people around us. It’s time to say enough, the pathology exists and is limiting”.

The influencer then turned her thoughts to her friends and husband who help her face life every day. Ulcerative colitis research is slow in Italy compared to other countries in the world and hopes that this will soon change. “I’ve always felt different, I was the one with the cuts on my stomach, who didn’t want to undress for the hour of physical education and was late with excuses to be able to undress by herself”.

Over time Martina understood that those marks on her body were instead the symbol of his battle and his courage and he learned to accept himself. She has thus overcome the looks of people and the fear of judgement. Over the years those scars have increased and often, despite the strength and determination, it’s not easy.

“Today there are more scars to mark my body. It will be the first summer with them and it won’t be easy. The truth is that it still hurts, seven months ago I ended up under the knife for the umpteenth time. And inside me I carry the pain of the weight of all this “.