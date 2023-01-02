Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has announced that she has been diagnosed a double tumor, throat and breast, in the first stage.

“It’s a serious double blow, but still solvable,” she told the WTA website, the association of professional tennis players. “I hope for a favorable outcome. It will be difficult for a while, but I will fight with all the strength I have.”

Navratilova, born in Czechoslovakia and naturalized American, won 59 Grand Slams in her career; she has faced and defeated cancer before, in the past. In 2010, at the age of 53, she was diagnosed with her first breast cancer. “When they told me, I cried for 15 seconds. Then I told the doctor: ok, now what do we do?”. Navratilova recovered, then last November a large lymph node in her throat prompted her to have a checkup. Hence the diagnosis. In particular, breast cancer is a human papillomavirus (HPV), one of the most curable cancers. Navratilova has announced that she will not be working as a Tennis Channel commentator for the upcoming Australian Open, and will begin treatment treatments in New York very shortly.