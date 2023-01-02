Navratilova, in the Wimbledon center court stands. Tim Ireland (AP)

Martina Navratilova, one of the great legends of the racket, confirmed this Monday that last November she was diagnosed with breast and throat cancer, both in the first phase of their development. In 2010, the 66-year-old tennis player already overcame a breast cancer after six months of treatment and undergoing a lumpectomy. “This double whammy is serious, but it is still curable. Hope everything goes well. Although it’s going to annoy for a while, I’m going to fight with everything I have”, said the American, of Czech origin.

Navratilova, winner of 18 major singles and number one for 332 weeks – surpassed only by the German Steffi Graf (377) –, found out that she had a ganglion in her neck while working during the last edition of the WTA Finals, held in Texas (USA). The medical examinations revealed the double condition, which the former player –also winner of 31 majors in doubles and 10 in mixed– he faces with the same determination that he has always exhibited on and off the slopes.

Navratilova is one of the great historical icons of tennis, a firm symbol of sexual parity on the circuit and committed to various social causes. In an interview given to this newspaper in November 2021, she stated: “I fight for women to have more power, be it in politics, business or the media (…). I think sport has been leading the social front for a long time, breaking down barriers and driving social issues forward. That’s what we’re doing”.

The tennis player officially retired in 2006, at the age of 49 and when she was still competing in the doubles modality; she previously, with 37, she sealed her individual career. Between the 1970s and the 1980s, she and the American Chris Evert starred in the great historic rivalry on the WTA circuit – 80 duels, 43-37 in favor of Navratilova – and one of the most prestigious in tennis. Currently, both work as ambassadors of the Finals that bring together the eight best players of the year at the end of the year.

Initially, Navratilova –nine Wimbledon titles, left-handed, technical and physical marvel– was going to travel to Melbourne in the next few days to act as a commentator, a job she had also carried out for a long time, but finally she will rest.

