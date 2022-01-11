Martina Maccherone is one of the most loved and most followed influencers on the web. Her profession holds the role of Westwing’s head of influencer marketing and she is also one of Chiara Ferragni’s best friends with whom she has worked for several years.

The woman, however, was the victim of an unpleasant adventure on New Year’s Eve. Martina Maccheroni was having dinner with her boyfriend Lorenzo and Ines and Ilde, the twins, when she was robbed in her apartment in Milan.

Four women robbed her house from video footage from surveillance, the entrepreneur posted the video on social media and explained what happened in the following hours:

They looked like professionals, I don’t think they acted out of hunger or out of necessity. My family and I were out celebrating. The neighbors who were in the house were toasting the new year and the caretaker was obviously not present, given the time. They have taken off a lot of whims from women. In addition to stealing cash, jewelry, bags of very famous and recognizable brands, they concluded by taking a tour in my bathroom from which they took away my hairdryer, my straightener but also creams, perfumes, lipsticks.

The most chilling thing was also finding the drawers of the girls votes, the girl concluded the story explained: “Seeing their empty drawers is the thing that destabilized me the most. There was nothing left, not even the bottles and pacifier holders. “

Martina Maccherone is not the only Milanese influencer robbed at home, unfortunately Chiara Biasi and Tommaso Zorzi have also suffered the same fate.