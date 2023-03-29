Martina Lucena, a former suitor of Men and Women, will soon be a mother. The influencer made the announcement directly on Instagram to her 700,000 fans. Martina, made famous for her participation in the Canale 5 dating show where she courted the tronista Riccardo Gismondihas been engaged for some years with Maurizio Bonori, already father of a child born from a previous relationship.

“I cry with emotion to tell you that soon there will be 4 of us” – thus began Martina in her long Instagram post.

Source: Instagram

The influencer confessed that becoming a mother was the dream of her life. “The biggest dream of my life is coming true. I thought from the first moment that I wanted a family of my own with you two and this is turning into reality. Life has taken so much from me that this new little life that is growing inside me leaves me every day, every morning, every moment of the day in disbelief, I still find it hard to believe. Such a big and beautiful thing to me, to us” – he wrote.

Finally, the dedication to comrade Maurizio and his son could not be missing. “You, my love, have accompanied me, supported me from the beginning of our story, we have been united, we have always been hand in hand in every moment, instant, situation that was created in front of us, it was and is all a great growth, a daily growth made of sacrifices and many satisfactions. You, it could only be you, my son’s dad. Instead, you little big boy taught me what carefree is, what love is without any kind of hate, you little boy are teaching me so much that I don’t know how to say thank you (you will be a wonderful brother, so caring, so sensitive and sweet)”.

The post was obviously flooded with messages of good wishes and congratulations from both fans and colleagues from the entertainment world.