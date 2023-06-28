The last goodbye and the dynamics of the accident in which Martina Ventura died

The farewell to Martina Venturain the funerals which will be held on Thursday to say goodbye forever to the 26-year-old girl who died while in the car with her boyfriend. They had just attended the concert by Tiziano Ferro at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, when their car was involved in an accident which gave it no escape. The companion is in serious condition in the hospital.

Martina Ventura, in the night between Saturday 25 and Sunday 25 June 2023, was returning home to Rieti with her boyfriend. They had attended the Tiziano Ferro concert in Rome, at the Stadio Olimpico. It was around 6.30 in the morning.

Suddenly the Renault Clio on which they were traveling ended up against a wall along via della Pisana. There were no other vehicles involved in the accident. According to the first findings, the cause could be a fall asleep of the boyfriend who was driving the vehicle.

The two engaged aboard the Clio they were wearing seat belts. No other cars were passing on the road at the time. An autopsy on her body revealed no traces of alcohol or drugs.

The most accredited hypothesis is that of an illness or falling asleep on the part of Martina’s boyfriend, who was driving the vehicle. Unfortunately, the crash into the wall was fatal for the 26-year-old. While the boy is hospitalized in serious conditions in the Umberto I hospital.

Martina Ventura, the funeral will take place on Thursday, but it is not yet known in which church

On Thursday 29 June 2023, family and friends will bid a final farewell to Martina Ventura. It is not known whether her funeral will take place in Rieti or Marcetelli, where the young woman lived with her mother and sister after the death of her father.

Both communities cling to Martina’s family. And everyone also hopes Tiziano Ferro, the singer they had gone to see before the accident, may have words of condolence for Martina.