Severe mourning in the municipality of Numana, unfortunately Martina Bignozzi has lost her fight against the ugly evil

A serious mourning is what has struck the municipality of Numana, unfortunately a girl of only 25 years old, called Martina Bignozzi she died after a long year of diagnosis. News that obviously broke everyone’s heart, especially those who knew her.

The family just 4 years ago, suffered a major and heartbreaking loss, the Pope of the young man lost his life, also due to a bad bad.

Martina has been described by all with a contagious smile and a great love for animals and sport. In fact, she was a member of the Conero Artistic Skating Association, located in the province of Ancona.

Last year, together with her mother and sister, she discovered that she was suffering from a bad bad. As a result, the doctors, hoping to be able to save her, immediately subjected her to all the tests care of the case.

She has never lost the hope and her beautiful smile. She fought with all the strength and courage that only a 25-year-old can have. But in the last few days her condition had improved aggravate drastically.

Unfortunately, on Friday 28 April, he lost his fightleaving a great void and immense pain in the hearts of those who loved her.

The message from Martina Bignozzi’s mother on social media

I promise I will try to be what you taught me, the strongest and sweetest warrior I’ve ever known, now you are your true essence, pure light.

With these words the mother he wanted to say goodbye forever to his little girl, who unfortunately died at the age of 25. Martina was a great fan of skating and had also become instructor. For this reason Isabella Marquismanager of the Association to which he belonged, to greet her, wrote in a post on social media: