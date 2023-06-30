Catanzaro, Martina Critelli died at the age of 23, one year after the accident in which she was involved: the complaint from the family

He was only 23 years old Martina Critelli, a young girl from the province of Catanzaro, who unfortunately died in recent days, following a road accident, which occurred about a year ago. Her parents, distraught by her loss, chose to file a complaint.

These are great days grief and sadness those who are experiencing his loved ones. In the complaint presented in the prosecutor’s office, it emerged that she was the young woman improved and they would have had to move her to a new facility.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place in March of 2022. When unfortunately the girl was involved in a serious accident. Her condition appeared despair right away.

For this reason, the doctors who intervened ordered hospitalization for her Apulian. Where she was briefly hospitalized in the ward of intensive caregiven the criticality of his situation.

Thanks to all the care from the doctors, her condition appeared to be improve. In fact after being transferred to a hospital ward, together with her legal she Francesco Gigliotti, she was ready to prove that she was not actually the person driving at the time of the accident.

Doctors were also setting up hers transfer in a rehabilitation facility. Everything seemed to have gone well.

The death of Martina Critelli before the transfer

However, only the day before this transfer took place the unthinkable. Family members say she has started having problems with her hair tracheaso serious that he had to postpone his departure to the other facility.

From that moment a new one began for the family Calvary, but this time it ended in the worst way. Unfortunately Martina she didn’t make it and died in recent days.

Family members are convinced that doctors have responsibilities and that’s why they presented a exhibited in the prosecutor’s office. They ask to understand what happened to the 23-year-old and the reason for her death. On July 3, the prosecutor of the case, will give the assignment for the autopsy. This exam will help investigators understand what happened after his condition worsened.