Martina Colombari, under the shirt… Lady Costacurta: intriguing and fun shot

Martina Colombari was a guest of Verissimo in recent daysthe Sunday afternoon program on Canale 5 hosted by Silvia Toffanin.

The showgirl and wife of AC Milan legend Billy Costacurta (now a highly regarded Sky Sport commentator) published some shots of the baskstage (see the second photo in the gallery). The first of the social post which sees Colombari covered by her blouse in the dressing room, with the straps of her bra showing, is intriguing and funny at the same time. And a sweet smile that warms the hearts of her followers.

Martina Colombari, under the shirt.. The fans' reaction to the photo of lady Costacurta

“Always beautiful”, “speechless”, “elegant”: fans' comments are approving of one of the most fascinating women in the world of entertainment. Colombari's appearance in the spotlight of Verissimo was also liked: “Well done Marty, great interview”, they write to them.

Martina Colombari and Billy Costacurta, 27 years together. “We're old-fashioned, we don't have too many crickets on our minds”

Speaking of Martina Colombari's words in Silvia Toffanin's living room, those towards Costacurta, with whom she is linked by a long love story 27 years ago, are very sweet. The secret? “There are no secrets, there is great respect and great esteem. There is the desire to see each other again in ten or twenty years in front of a fireplace and a cup of tea and a book. There is the desire to travel, there is the desire to discover oneself in an evolution of the couple's life.”

Martina Colombari underlined that, as the years pass, people evolve and it is right that the same happens with their relationship: “Because love changes, it's a bit like the seasons, we can't expect to be the same as ten or twenty years ago.”

“We are old-fashioned, we don't have too many crickets in our heads. We are black and white, because he doesn't like chaos and I, on the other hand, would always be looking for new friends. I think balance is the trick”, the words of the former Miss Italy.

Martina Colombari and her son Achille Costacurta: “I am a carabiniere, Billy is very good”

On the relationship with his son Achille Costacurta, now 19 years old, with whom he participated in Beijing Express 2023. “He's always had a bit of a peppery character. I was a more docile child, I always grew up like a toy soldier. What if we have a good relationship? No, like the one mothers can have with a 19-year-old male”, explained Martina Colombari. Conclusion with a sweet dedication to her husband: “Billy is very good. I'm a policeman, but he gives much less weight to things. He manages to put a distance between his life and that of Achilles”

Subscribe to the newsletter

