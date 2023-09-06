Martina Colombari speaks for the first time of the complaint to her son for punching a traffic policeman. The ‘crime’ that saw the 18-year-old as the protagonist, and for which he was investigated for resistance and violence against a public official, took place on 18 April in Milan. “There are consequences,” she underlines to Il Messaggero. Achille Costacurta is following a path with the psychotherapist with his parents. “He doesn’t respect authority, we got help,” confides the former Miss Italy.

The son, born and raised in a healthy family, gave her some thoughts, the last being the complaint for a punch to the policeman, after an argument with a taxi driver. “I hope they become teachings for him. There are consequences if you go over the limit. You learn from mistakes, you don’t have to persevere. And you always have to take your own responsibilities”, says Colombari.

“His father and I have tried to explain a lot to him, in words and with our example, but children are not the continuation of our life. One brings them into the world, then it’s up to them. I got the deck,” adds the actress, presenter and model. When asked what vote she gives herself as a mother, she reveals: “Put it this way: I have no feelings of guilt and having only one child, others have not come, I find it hard to say which parent I was. I certainly was affectionate and playful. Perhaps a bit strict and bigoted”.

Achilles “must understand what to do when he grows up. Study or work. He will not follow in his father’s footsteps, nor mine. We will see”, explains Martina. For her, the biggest problem is managing all of this: “Yes. But one has an anorexic son, another the one who hasn’t been out of the house for months, yet another has one who has gone away and who knows where he is… If we helped each other and shared experiences it would be good for everyone”.

Achilles now goes to the psychologist. “Sometimes she works only with him, sometimes only with us parents, sometimes with all three”, reveals Colombari.