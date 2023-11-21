Martina Colombari and Brenda Lodigiani, hilarious out loud at the GialappaShow

Martina Colombari, lady Costacurta and Brenda Lodigiani’s out-of-this-world girl at the GialappaShow

Martina Colombari lights up Tuesday evenings on TV8 and Sky.

The showgirl, model and wife of former AC Milan legend Billy Costacurta she was the protagonist of a hilarious off-air with Brenda Lodigiani behind the GialappaShow stage.

The conversation begins lovingly, but the ending is anything but conciliatory.

The GialappaShow it was broadcast exceptionally on Tuesday, but from next week it will be back for first viewing on Mondays at 9.30 pm on TV8 and Sky Uno).

Martina Colombari, hilarious outburst by Lady Costacurta at the GialappaShow with Brenda Lodigiani

Subscribe to the newsletter

