Martina Colombari remembers Manuela Arcuri on the set and reveals some details of the actress

Without a shadow of a doubt Martina Colombari he is one of the most loved and respected television characters in Italian television. On the occasion of an interview with “Grazia”, ​​the famous model made some statements up Manuela Arcuri. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Martina Colombari ended up in the center of the gossip. On the occasion of ainterview released to “Grazia”, ​​the former Miss Italy recalled the period in which she collaborated in the fiction “Carabinieri” together with Manuela Arcuri. This time to make her the protagonist of a gossip were the statements made about the actress.

During the interview, Colombari, in addition to talking about some details about her private life, has decided to take a dip in the past. The model brought back the I remember by Manuela Arcuri during the shooting of the “Carabinieri” series. At this juncture, the woman wanted to emphasize some details of the actress on the set.

The former Miss Italy revealed that Arcuri had a whimsical character. Other than that, he confirmed the rivalry that there was between them and about which there was a lot of rumor at the time. These were his words:

She was temperamental on set. In fact there was some truth: we were the brunette and the blonde, two chickens in a chicken coop. And Manuela, whom I adore anyway, made us pay for some whim.

Martina Colombari: the statements on Jovanotti

However, in addition to talking about the Arcuri, Martina also brought out thetopic relating to Jovanotti for which he has always had a weak: