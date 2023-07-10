Martina Colombari: “My son Achille thought everything was due to him, hence the difficulty in respecting the rules”

“For a time he thought that everything was due to him, hence the difficulty in respecting the rules, in respecting authority”. Martina Colombari talks about her son Achille, reported in April for resisting a public official. Interviewed by Diletta Leotta in the podcast “Mamma dilettante”, Colombari spoke about her son’s relationship with her and the former footballer Alessandro Costacurta. “Billy scolds me for being too close to him. Sometimes I’m the friend, sometimes the stricter one, but I don’t have the magic wand. I often have difficulties too, sometimes we also turned to this person who supports parenting. If you are having family management problems why not ask for help? It’s a form of great intelligence.”

The young man’s over-the-top behaviors led to difficult times in the family. “He took her two slaps, even more than two. From me, from his father… his historic phrase has always been: ‘No, mom is not what you think’ ”. According to Colombari, “after a note, after an expulsion from school, after a prank, after a firecracker in the toilet in the basketball locker room… He always had a version of him, too bad it never corresponded to reality”. In conclusion, the actress and presenter argues that the children “have to face the doors and get by a bit”.