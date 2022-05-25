Lady Costacurta’s words: “Instagram? A profile that I personally take care of. For better or for worse it is authentic, it is the soup of my life”

Martina Colombari, former Miss Italy and wife of former footballer Billy Costacurta, gave a long interview to the microphones of Corriere della Sera. The model retraced her life, her love affair and more.

Martina Colombari, you grew up on bread and the spotlight. At 16 she was already the most beautiful in Italy.

“We are a precocious family, my mom had me at 17, I had a Miss crown on my head at 16. Everything has undoubtedly had a crazy acceleration ».

At what point is it in your “race” today?

“An interesting point. I understood that I have to start working on myself, without taking too much into consideration the judgment of others. The meditation workshops held in Israel, Switzerland and Italy helped me a lot ».

«If we want to see a change in others we have to change ourselves, get out of the comfort zone. Some people started not seeing Martina from before, so I cleaned up around. And also to say to myself: “I like this, I don’t like this” ».

She immediately departed from the “wags” model, the typical wife of the football player.

“I have never once been called Mrs. Costacurta and I have kept my identity, even in clothing. She saved me that I’ve always been a little bit old. Every now and then I would like to refresh myself, but I have an innate classicism. A few months ago I tried to buy a super fashionable boot, but I looked like the Cubist Panariello, the one of the “can you see the pouch?” … my husband looked at me and said: “But where are you going …” ” .

“We have been together for 26 years. We met on the phone: I was talking to a mutual friend, Piero, and when Billy learned that I was on the other side, he snatched the receiver from his hand. He has been wanting to know me for some time ».

He was married at the time.

«He was separating and the first years I attended San Siro the other wives didn’t even say hello to me: I was the one who arrived later and moreover famous. Perhaps even my being a bit Habsburg, she specifies, did not create empathy ».

«Achille arrived when we least expected him, I would have wanted another son, but he has not arrived. I have thought of a foster care, this summer I would like to bring a Ukrainian child to Riccione ».

He has a million followers on Instagram.

«A profile that I personally take care of. For better or for worse it is authentic, it is the soup of my life. Achi tells me that I should “grow up” more, then I explain to him that I could get naked in a post and capture other followers, but maybe he wouldn’t be happy to see her mother like that. My Instagram is also a bit old ”.

What does Martina want to do when she grows up?

“Maybe his work, some TV interviews with characters I like. I started in lockdown with Instagram direct, from Stefano Boeri to Gianluca Vacchi. I would like to tell people in my own way ».