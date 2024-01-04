Martina Colombari, (breathtaking) happy new year bikini

Martina Colombari bids a happy new year to her fans with a photo in a bikini while running on the seashore. “Run to 2024”, she writes accompanying the shot. The physique of the showgirl from Romagna and wife of AC Milan legend Billy Costacurta (who has been a popular commentator on Sky Sport for years) is breathtaking. “You are a spectacle of nature, congratulations Martina”, they write to her. “You could do Miss Italy again, and you would still win”, she reads in the comments. “All the beauty of women in one woman”… “Perfection”. Look at the photo in the Gallery.

Martina Colombari happy new year kiss with Billy Costacurta

It's a shower of likes for the TV presenter. That she also inaugurated the year with a photo of a kiss with her beloved Billy. “He only gave me one shot, and in order to immortalize the moment – whoever kisses on New Year's Day kisses all year round – I even made a mistake in taking the photo!!!”, writes Colombari in the caption of the photo .





Martina Colombari, that sweet dedication to Costacurta

Martina Colombari recently starred in Verissimo on Canale 5. Silvia Toffanin had asked her the secret of such a long-lasting love with Costacurta (they have been together for 27 years): “There are no secrets, there is great respect and great esteem. There is the desire to see each other again in ten or twenty years in front of a fireplace and a cup of tea and a book. There is the desire to travel, there is the desire to discover oneself in an evolution of the couple's life.”

“We are old-fashioned, we don't have too many crickets in our heads. We are black and white, because he doesn't like chaos and I, on the other hand, would always be looking for new friends. I think balancing is the trick”, the words of Martina Colombari.

