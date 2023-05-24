Martina Colombari is without a doubt one of the most talked about characters of recent days. In fact, over the past few hours, the gossip newspapers have devoted ample space to the rumor according to which the former Miss Italy and her husband are experiencing a period of crisis. Following the insistence of the rumors, the actress has decided to break the silence and reveal the whole truth. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Martina Colombari and Billy Costacurta am I in crisis? In recent days there has been a lot of talk about the fact that this would not be a good time for the former Miss Italy and her husband. A few hours ago the actress was forced to intervene to silence all her rumors about her.

This is the social phrase shared by Martina Colombari that triggered the gossip about the alleged crisis who would be living with the former footballer:

I wouldn’t fall in love with me either, I’m serious. I make even a ten-piece puzzle complicated, because getting stuck isn’t a superficial thing, to get stuck you need logic. And then I reflect too much on things, think too much and look little, because I like people who don’t look at anyone, those who know how to be alone, because SOLITUDE is a strength.

Following the insistence of the gossip, the former Miss Italy was forced to intervene by clarifying the rumors that are circulating about her and her family. These were his words about it: