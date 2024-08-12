Martina Colombari and Achille Costacurta together again on social media

After the controversy, Achille Costacurta, son of former footballer Billy and former Miss Italy Martina Colombari, returns to social media with his mother.

The young man, in fact, published on his profile TikTok a video in which she appears right next to her mother. The video, however, has collected numerous criticisms from followers.

Achille Costacurta rose to prominence in the news for having published on his Instagram profile, later deleted, a series of photos in which bundles of money and a small bag with a strange pink powder appeared.

Furthermore, in the images, the boy brought up his mother Martina Colombari, making explicit references to money and drugs being transported illegally.

“Martina Colombari who does transport with me 2Cb and smoke, go!” it read. And again: “Go as you traffic Martina Colombari”. Not only that: a few days later on Martina Colombari’s profile a series of insults addressed to her mother by Achille Costacurta also appeared.

Now, after weeks of silence: the two appear together again on social media. “Partner in crime” is the title of the video in reference to the song that serves as background music to the video. “Sugar mummy” is instead the caption of the video.

Martina Colombari appears smiling, but the video has still attracted criticism from some followers. “Martina has sad eyes, no mother should have these worries” someone wrote.

And again: “Being close to him is a lot. She seems like a mother like all the others” is instead the comment of another follower. In general, there are those who continue to criticize the boy, guilty, according to the criticisms of those who comment, of continuing to embarrass his parents.

But there are also those who appreciate and encourage Martina Colombari to continue to be at her son’s side despite what happened.