Martina Castro (United States, 40 years old) comes to Podcast Station Iberoamerican Festival of Sound Creationcycle that is celebrated in Madrid until this Saturday, turned into one of the great voices of the podcast in Spanish. And it is not precisely because of his work in front of the microphone—or not only because of it—, but because of his work in production and his interest in creating an industry as powerful as that of audio in English. His vision is as global as possible. She started out as a producer on American public radio. NPR, spent a semester studying in Madrid, got a Fulbright scholarship that took her to her parents’ Uruguay, and now lives and works in Chile. Along the way, she has been one of the promoters of walking radiopioneer space of podcast narrative in Spanish, and has founded Where Mean, a bilingual production company focused on this same medium. Castro takes advantage of his presence at this festival to present Exploder Songthe Spanish version of the famous song explorer which will launch this summer.

Ask. song explorer makes established artists sit for hours explaining their own songs. It has to be a huge production effort…

Response. We have been preparing its launch in Spanish for two years. It’s been quite a journey. We had to discover how to produce a program that needs to obtain the rights to the song, look for different profiles of artists, that they lend themselves to spending an hour and a half chatting… Since only the words of the guests are heard, you have to do the interview of a so you’re editing it on the fly. We have selected artists who, for example, were born in Latin America, raised in Europe and work in the United States. It will be a way to reflect the richness of what it is to be Latino right now. Because we often don’t live in the countries where we were born or where we have roots. The challenge at Adonde Media is to say to the audience: look what is possible to do in Spanish.

P. On Thursday, he will moderate a panel discussion at the Podcast Station in which he will discuss whether it is possible to build a unified audio industry in Spanish in the United States, Latin America and Spain. Is it easy to address such a diverse audience?

R. It is not. It already happened to me in my roots in walking radio. They told us: “what a good idea, but do you think someone from Mexico is going to be interested in something that happened in Argentina?” Yes we did. Although, since nothing like it had existed until that moment, we had to create it first and see how the public reacted. Luckily it worked. It opened many doors to the market in Spanish. Perhaps not so much among the public as it was among the creators. The creators of the rare [un podcast independiente chileno de relatos de no ficción, también invitado a este festival madrileño] they always say they started after hearing walking radio. That is quite an honor.

More information

P. He’s been looking at it for years podcast in Spanish not only as a medium, but also as an industry.

R. I founded Adonde Media in 2017 to create podcast for customers [como Duolingo y Ted Talk]. One of the things she needed to understand was who was producing podcast in Spanish. So I launched PollPod, which analyzes the behavior of creators. I discovered that they were loose producers, very disconnected. It is just the opposite that in the community of podcast Americans, which is closely linked through the network of public radio (NPR). It is the pending account that we have in Spanish and that we try to solve.

P. Is it important to advocate for audience transparency in the medium, as is happening in the video-on-demand platform industry?

R. Completely. To monetize a podcast, you need to understand who is listening to us. For this we finance together with other companies The Latino Podcast Listener Report.

P. What struck you about the results of this study?

R. That the Latino community tends to listen podcast in a group, when it is a medium that is usually an individual activity, consumed while playing sports or traveling by car or public transport. And also that Latino listeners in the United States identify more with presenters who are Latino, but at the same time are open to bilingual content and listening to Spanish and English in the same space.

“The market in Spanish does not need a success like ‘Serial’ so that the public gets used to consuming ‘podcast’, it needs several, because it is much more diverse”.

P. And how has the sector in Spanish evolved in these years?

R. A small group of big players are rapidly consolidating. Apple represents a strong push in the United States and Spotify in Latin America. Then there’s Podimo… And that scares me a bit, because it might make the content less diverse in the future. Although it is very positive that companies in general are committed to creating content of this type, it is the journalistic world, and perhaps also cultural foundations, that must ensure that there are free voices, without filters or vested interests. This is how content was born that helped consolidate the medium in the United States, such as This American Life [primer premio Pulitzer dedicado al audio y en el que se inspiró Radio ambulante] Y Serial [que impulsó la moda del true crime]. The industry in Spanish has grown in this time, because there is much more production, but not as much as I expected, because we still need to learn how to reach the public. Many people still don’t know that there is an app on their phone that gives them access to podcast. It is a challenge that, in this case, it does share with the English market. The Spanish market does not need a hit like Serial so that the public gets used to consuming podcastyou need several, because it is much more diverse.

P. His Fulbright scholarship crystallized with the returned, chronicles about the comings and goings of Uruguayans around the world. Will you resume the project?

R. I’d love to. I wish I could throw it like a podcast original. If there is a theme that can encapsulate this phase of life, it is migration, the displacement of what we call home.

P. Why, having been born in the United States, did you decide to return to your Uruguayan roots?

R. Since he was six months old, he traveled there once a year. I had my cousins ​​and my grandparents and I lived that family life there. In my grandfather’s house we found the letters that my mother sent him from the United States. In one of them, she explained to him that I cried every time she left. Since before I had memories, I wanted to be there; I felt that something was missing. And I did it thanks to the Fulbright scholarship, whose objective is to find something unique that you can contribute to the community you go to. In my case, it was expanding my experience by telling audio stories.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.