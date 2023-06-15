In the last races the two centaurs of the Prima Pramac Racing team they have achieved excellent continuity, which has often made them appear well in the upper areas of the standings. The decisive victory in Sunday’s race is still missing, but the duo formed by Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco managed to add up the beauty of 195 points, bringing the team at the top of the ranking reserved for teams.

Last year, the two standard-bearers of the Ducati customer team did well at the German Grand Prix, with Zarco finishing in second place and Martin in sixth. Both have already climbed to the top step of the podium in Saxony: the French rider at the Sachsenring can boast a success in 2016 in Moto2 and three other podiums. The Spaniard won in 2018 in Moto3.

Martin’s words at the press conference

“4 podiums in the last 4 races. I feel really good, now I know the bike well and I know where the limit is. Obviously Pecco’s limit is still higher, but the gap between us is narrowing.

Chances of winning the GP? I miss Sunday’s win and I hope it comes soon. I’m not in too much of a hurry, I always prefer to stay close to the podium. In Germany I won in Moto3 and I haven’t done badly in recent seasons.”

Zarco’s words in the press conference

“The recent good results? The package is there, there’s the team and the bike and we’re very competitive. We have to choose the tires well over the weekend because the track is particular. How we use them makes all the difference. Last year the race went very well, I chased Quartararo, who didn’t give way. We will try again this year.

Plans for 2024? I hope to stay at Ducati, this is the right place to stay. I’m getting good results and I’m happy with the team and with Jorge. Since the beginning of the year I’ve only had difficulties in the first race and then we’ve always worked well with Jorge.

Qualifications? Sprint made us understand the importance of qualifications and I would like to be in the first two rows. Being able to stay up front would make it easier to push for the podium.

Tires? We know we have a problem with the pressure on the front, but there are no safety problems to change them. I don’t think a new tire can change that much in terms of pressure.

The Sprint? For me it was not a disadvantage, it serves to gather information for Sunday. From the beginning of the season, I always recover on the finish, on the degradation of the rear. What I miss in the Sprints is qualifying. Either you can start like the KTMs, or things are very difficult. What we paid for in the Sprint is qualifying.