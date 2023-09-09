Luis Grañena

Martin Wolf (London, 77 years old) answers the most complex questions in an articulate and pedagogical way, as if he had been thinking about them all his life. And he has no qualms about admitting his helplessness when the answer escapes him. He is the chief economic analyst of the Financial Times, as well as attached to the direction of the newspaper. In the journalistic company, as in others, there is a hyperinflation of positions and titles whose function is diffuse. In Wolf’s case, the relevance and depth of his tribunes alone justify the rank. His new book, The crisis of democratic capitalism (Deusto), diagnoses, analyzes and warns of the risk of disappearance of the liberal democracies that have guaranteed almost three quarters of a century of stability and prosperity, after World War II. In its own way, it is a fundamental text that recalls that the world of yesterday, by Stefan Zweig —”A great friend of my father, although quite older than him. “They got to know each other very well,” Wolf recalls during a pleasant chat in his tiny office in the editorial office of the FT.

It is unusual to see Wolf off guard, without his dark suit and tie. He grew up in a stable, democratic and free United Kingdom, but also ragged and in ruins; under the contradiction of having won the war and being one of the Western countries whose economy took the longest to take off. However, he defends his time as one of the longest times of prosperity and peace—with the exception of the former Yugoslavia and now Ukraine—“since the times of the Roman Empire.”

Son of a Jewish playwright who escaped from Vienna to England in 1937, rightly suspecting Adolf Hitler’s intentions, and of a Dutch Jew who lost more than 30 relatives in the Holocaust, Wolf accumulates historical experience, intellectual background and rational pessimism necessary to detect worrying signals and warn about them. He remains an unconditional defender of the advantages of globalization, but believes that the West must activate its own external defense mechanism, against the “capitalist authoritarianism” of Russia, Turkey or India, or the “bureaucratic capitalism” of China – another form of authoritarianism, he concludes, due to its drift of corruption and favoritism—and its internal defense mechanism, against populism such as that of Donald Trump, in the United States, or Viktor Orban in Hungary.

More information

If you want to support the production of quality journalism, subscribe. Subscribe

Wolf defends that democracy and capitalism are two complementary opposites. Hence the title of a book that is above all the defense of liberal democracies. It is a complicated marriage to maintain over time, but essential for both parties to benefit. The market economy does not work without a democratic environment that maintains the rule of law and the equality of its citizens before the law. Nor does democracy prosper without the protection of free private initiative. But there are many nuances and corrections needed after the destruction caused by historical errors, such as the legacy of inequality and low productivity left behind by the 2008 financial crisis.

“My opinions have changed as the world has moved forward. I don’t apologize for this. “Those who do not change their minds throughout their lives do not spend time thinking,” says the author at the beginning of his book. A declaration of intentions, but also a firm will to analyze the current socioeconomic and political reality without glasses or prejudices. It is the best way to scare away ghosts of the past and ignorant whims of some contemporary leaders. “Both the left and the right—plus the right—feel liberated to resurrect ideas from the past, because no one really remembers what it meant to live under those ideas. “I am surprised by the way politicians, intellectuals and propagandists play with all kinds of fantasies,” reflects Wolf.

Without attributing himself to the miraculous solution to all the ills that afflict current democracies, the journalist and analyst proposes a complete and precise program of responses to try to strengthen them. The first step is to urge people to stop thinking as private individuals and rescue a concept of citizenship, of collective responsibility. “That great call that he called upon the Germans, at the end of the Second World War, to rebuild their country has disappeared. Or the Spanish, after Franco’s dictatorship, to build a democratic regime. Now politics is seen as something unnecessary or dirty.”

Like all honest thinkers who do not bury their analyzes with political a priori, Wolf is aware that the recovery of liberal democracies—if it is still possible—will require a colossal effort on the part of the State. Many more taxes will have to be paid to finance education, health and public services that are the true equalizers of citizenship. It will be necessary to guarantee work for all those prepared and willing to work, as well as fair remuneration, through the minimum wage and other reinforcements. He doesn’t like ideas like Universal Basic Income too much, but his intellectual disposition forces him not to close his mouth. He simply believes that there are more effective ways to boost the most vulnerable without usurping the sense of dignity and contribution to collective prosperity that having a job provides.

He has been accompanied all his life by the phrase inscribed in classical Greek in the Temple of Apollo, in the city of Delphi: “Nothing in excess.” From that temperance, however, Wolf calls on citizens to wake up before it is too late, if they do not want to lose what they have taken for granted until now.

sign up here to the weekly Ideas newsletter.