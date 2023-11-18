Sprint news

The fight for the title becomes increasingly intense at the end of the match Sprint of the Qatar Grand Prixclosed with the comeback success by Jorge Martinwhich exploits the misstep of Bagnaia, 5th to the finish line, to bring his delay to -7 points on the eve of tomorrow’s long race. A race that began with the excellent start of Marini, able to maintain the leadership ahead of Alex Marquez and Bagnaia, while Martin lost fourth position to Marc Marquez. However, the race of Bastianini’s other official Ducati ended immediately, as he was involved in an accident together with Aleix Espargarò and Miguel Oliveira. However, the ranking undergoes important changes already on the second lap, with Martin who, after passing the #93 Honda, also enters decisively on Bagnaia, thus jumping into third position. The reigning world champion is in more difficulty and, due to the maneuver he suffered, slips to fifth place, also overtaken by Di Giannantonio. In the fifth round Martin manages to complete both the attack on the same ‘Diggia’, who in the meantime moved into third place, than on Marini’s Ducati, thus taking the lead, all while Bagnaia remained in fifth place. Excellent form for the #49, who passed Marini in the second half of the race, trying to make a comeback on Martin. The Spaniard, however, doesn’t miss a beat and crosses the finish line first ahead of the two Italian drivers. A very important success for the #89, who thanks to this victory halves his gap to Bagnaia and denies the Piedmontese the possibility of being able to close the fight for the world championship in Lusail.

1st, Jorge Martin – Pramac (Ducati)

“I thought and knew I could go fast. I felt I had the potential to win, but you never know how far a race will start. I felt good this weekend and now even better. I was behind Marc and Pecco, and at a certain point I tried to make way, but it wasn’t very easy because they are exceptional riders. Furthermore, the management of the rear tire was important, which allowed me to catch up and overtake them. When I started to have this pace I felt very strong, and it was very important to win because we recovered points. Tomorrow will be the big day and we hope to do the same job.”

2nd, Fabio Di Giannantonio – Gresini (Ducati)

“I had a few problems and it was complicated because Jorge did a good job in sector 2 and 3. I was trying to save the front because it was already above the temperature, but it was incredible. I tried to catch up to him, but we still got to the podium in the Sprint and we’ll try to do the same thing tomorrow.”

3rd, Luca Marini – Mooney VR46 (Ducati)

“I had already said after qualifying that I was missing a few tenths, but I tried to push as much as possible. At the beginning I tried to create a bit of a gap to fight with all the other riders, but today they were faster than me. However, I tried to give my best to get on the podium, which is a fantastic result. We need to keep pushing and keep going like this, but we need to find something for tomorrow because I had a bit of problems with the grip of the rear tire. I didn’t expect it because the hard was better lap after lap in free practice, but starting from lap 4 it was a disaster. We have to understand why every time there is little grip on the track Jorge does very well, but he has an excellent setting for these conditions, so congratulations to him because he is having a really good weekend.”