Martinator returns to winning ways

Pos. Pilot Motorcycle Points 1 J.Martin Ducati 311 2 F. Bagnaia Ducati 285 3 Mr. Marquez Ducati 234 4 E. Bastianini Ducati 234 5 P. Acosta GasGas 152 6 B. Binder KTM 148 7 Mr. Viñales Aprilia 139 8 A. Espargaro Aprilia 119 9 F. By Giannantonio Ducati 112 10 A. Marquez Ducati 104 11 F. Morbidelli Ducati 90 12 Mr. Bezzecchi Ducati 82 13 Mr. Oliveira Aprilia 60 14 F. Quartararo Yamaha 52 15 J.Miller KTM 50 16 R. Fernandez Aprilia 46 17 A. Fernandez GasGas 20 18 T.Nakagami Honda 18 19 J.Zarco Honda 17 20 A. Rins Yamaha 15 21 J.Mir Honda 15 22 D. Pedrosa KTM 7 23 P. Espargaro KTM 6 24 L. Marini Honda 1 25 S. Bradl Honda 0 26 L.Savadori Aprilia 0

Jorge Martin breaks his fast of victories by winning the Sprint at Misano. The Ducati Pramac rider found a splendid start from the fourth place on the starting grid, outwitting Francesco Bagnaia in braking at the first corner.

The two-time world champion and reigning champion was unable to respond to his teammate and finished in second place, slipping to -26 by Martin in the Drivers’ standings. Splendid podium for Franco Morbidelli, who contained the ‘return’ of Enea Bastialittle ones.

Completed the top 5 Marc Márquez with a great last-lap overtaking at Carro on Pedro Acosta. Points also for Brad Binder, Jack Miller and Fabio Quartararo.