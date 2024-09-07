Martinator returns to winning ways
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Motorcycle
|Points
|1
|J.Martin
|Ducati
|311
|2
|F. Bagnaia
|Ducati
|285
|3
|Mr. Marquez
|Ducati
|234
|4
|E. Bastianini
|Ducati
|234
|5
|P. Acosta
|GasGas
|152
|6
|B. Binder
|KTM
|148
|7
|Mr. Viñales
|Aprilia
|139
|8
|A. Espargaro
|Aprilia
|119
|9
|F. By Giannantonio
|Ducati
|112
|10
|A. Marquez
|Ducati
|104
|11
|F. Morbidelli
|Ducati
|90
|12
|Mr. Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|82
|13
|Mr. Oliveira
|Aprilia
|60
|14
|F. Quartararo
|Yamaha
|52
|15
|J.Miller
|KTM
|50
|16
|R. Fernandez
|Aprilia
|46
|17
|A. Fernandez
|GasGas
|20
|18
|T.Nakagami
|Honda
|18
|19
|J.Zarco
|Honda
|17
|20
|A. Rins
|Yamaha
|15
|21
|J.Mir
|Honda
|15
|22
|D. Pedrosa
|KTM
|7
|23
|P. Espargaro
|KTM
|6
|24
|L. Marini
|Honda
|1
|25
|S. Bradl
|Honda
|0
|26
|L.Savadori
|Aprilia
|0
Jorge Martin breaks his fast of victories by winning the Sprint at Misano. The Ducati Pramac rider found a splendid start from the fourth place on the starting grid, outwitting Francesco Bagnaia in braking at the first corner.
The two-time world champion and reigning champion was unable to respond to his teammate and finished in second place, slipping to -26 by Martin in the Drivers’ standings. Splendid podium for Franco Morbidelli, who contained the ‘return’ of Enea Bastialittle ones.
Completed the top 5 Marc Márquez with a great last-lap overtaking at Carro on Pedro Acosta. Points also for Brad Binder, Jack Miller and Fabio Quartararo.
#Martin #wins #extends #lead #Bagnaia #burned #start
Leave a Reply