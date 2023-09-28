Martin’s comeback

In ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia’s moment of difficulty – also due to the injury in Barcelona -, Jorge Martin is managed to be ready and, essentially, to reopen a world championship that now seemed to be directed towards the Turin driver. The Spaniard managed to reduce 13 points behindshowing a consistency of performance never seen before in the premier class.

In the last two race weekends, Martin has taken home two Sprint victories, a Sunday success at Misano and a second place in India. With seven races still on the calendar, the goal of the centaur of the Prima Pramac Racing team cannot help but be to try with a world championship perspective. The next stop is in Japan, a track where he hasn’t won, but where – unlike Bagnaia and Bezzecchi – he has already reached the podium in MotoGP, with third place in 2022.

Martin’s words at the press conference

“India’s malaise? Let’s say that after the race something strange happened. I have always felt physically strong and suffered significant dehydration. After 4 or 5 hours I recovered, and the doctor told me that I am in perfect condition. When I started the last lap I ended up wide and then Fabio passed me on the outside. He then went a little wide and I made one of the best overtakings of my career. I couldn’t enjoy it, because I ran back to the pits because I felt something was happening.

The zip? Maybe I didn’t close it properly. After 7-8 turns I felt something strange and it slowly opened. Once I realized that it was visible, I tried to close it twice and the second time I succeeded.



I have a lot of confidence in Motegi. I have the best package and I feel very strong at the moment. I have the same bike as at Misano and India, the last two times in Japan I finished on the podium.

-13 in the championship? I see it the same way as a few races ago. I have to enjoy the moment, I have to try to win and stay ahead from practice. The bike rides well and things come accordingly.

Is Crutchlow rooting for me? It’s just an opinion and I’m happy with what he said.”