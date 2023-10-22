Martin, what a disappointment in Australia

Jorge Martin he arrived at Phillip Island determined to immediately put Mandalika’s unfortunate crash behind him, while he was on the run for a victory that seemed more than likely at the halfway point of the race.

But Australia was equally harsh on the Spanish rider from the Prima Pramac Racing team, where another first place by lead was reduced by the collapse of his Soft tyre. Martin thus went from a possible victory to fifth position in the space of one lap, seeing himself sink in the standings to an important -27 from Bagnaia.

Martin believes it

“This year, whether I succeed or not, I will give it my all“, assured Jorge Martin to the microphones of Dazn Spain, telling once again that he feels very strong in this period and that he has no intention of raising the white flag early.

The Spaniard added: “These are all lessons for the future, in the end. There is undoubtedly a long way to go and I will try with everything I have. The Thailand track is good for me, and with Malaysia, Qatar and Valencia all four are very good. I think and hope to succeed.”

Martin feels he has the opportunity to make history: “When you fight for a world championship, as is happening to me for the first time in MotoGP, you have to run with the same weapons as your rivals” – he observed in reference to the choice of the rear Soft instead of Bagnaia’s Medium – “Especially if you are stronger than them, enough to be able to escape. And then, returning to Indonesia, when the track is dirty, you shouldn’t put the wheels out of line. I have to aim for the black line, without ever going out. I learned this”the Spaniard concluded laughing.