Martin Walser was great in everything. As a writer, as a physical appearance, but also as a provocateur. He passed away on Friday in the town of Überlingen on Lake Constance in southern Germany. He was 96 years old.

Since the deaths of his contemporaries Günter Grass and Hans Magnus Enzensberger, Walser was regarded as the last of the great German writers who criticized the German Federal Republic in the literary and political field in the second half of the twentieth century.

Born the son of a coal merchant who died in 1937, Walser studied literature, history and philosophy in Regensburg and Tübingen after the Second World War. After his PhD on Kafka’s work, he began writing radio plays as an editor for radio. Initially these were existentialistic in nature, but gradually they became more and more about the psychological and social problems of ordinary people. Compulsion to consumption was an important theme in this.

His short stories, which were bundled in 1955 in Ein Flugzeug über dem Haus und other Geschichten, are often about everyday experiences of ordinary people. You can recognize the influence of Kafka in their sometimes surrealistic and grotesquely absurd features.

Walser, who had studied Marxism and joined the SPD, increasingly emerged as a socially engaged, left-wing writer. In his debut novel, published in 1957, he explained Ehen in Phillipsburg, exposing the relationships between culture, politics, economics and mass media. The book became a bestseller and was awarded the Hermann-Hesse Prize. In his next novel halftime (1960), the first part of a trilogy, he described how human values ​​are lost when everything revolves around the economy. The second part of this trilogy, Das Einhorn (1966), is not only a novel about aging, but also a provocative satire about the decadent cultural life in the post-war Federal Republic. In his novel Jenseits der Love (1976) Walser poked fun at the inhumanity of business life. Almost all of his characters are no match for life.

‘Ourser Auschwitz’

In his plays from the 1960s, a period in which he sided with Willy Brandt and against the Vietnam War, he first discusses the Nazi past, which he examines from different angles. The Nazi era also played an important role in his essayistic work. This became apparent when, in 1965, following the Auschwitz trials in Frankfurt am Main, he wrote the essay Unser Auschwitz published. In it he expresses himself about the sense and nonsense of the German question of guilt, since, according to him, man is ultimately immutable as far as evil is concerned.

In his autobiographical novel Ein jumping der Brunnen (1998) he deals with the story of a boy who closely resembles him, Johann, during the Second World War in a village on Lake Constance. That war hardly occurs in the story, except when it becomes known at the end of the novel that Johann’s older brother has been killed.

In the literary TV program The Literary Quartet Walser was beaten because Auschwitz played no part in the novel. Indirectly, Walser was accused by host Marcel Reich-Ranicki of both leveling the Nazi era and falsifying history. While Walser had been concerned only with describing his childhood experiences in a literary way, without allowing later political and historical judgments to play a role. The book was the start of a row in the German media.

When he was awarded the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade at the end of 1998, Walser countered his critics. In his acceptance speech at St. Paul’s Church in Frankfurt, he accused leading German groups and politicians of abusing the crimes of the Nazis by constantly thematising them and thus systematically aligning themselves with the ‘right side of things’. This would make the commemoration of those crimes a cliché and lose its meaning. According to Walser, it was therefore time to draw a line under the Nazi past.

Riot

That speech sparked an even bigger riot and overshadowed the rest of Walser’s life. His critics now believed that he had wanted to downplay Nazi crimes, which was far from the case.

In 2002, that riot got a new sequel when Walser in the novel Tod eines critics took revenge on literary critic Marcel Reich-Ranicki, who was of Jewish descent. This time he was also accused of anti-Semitism.

This did not prevent Walser from working steadily and imperturbably on his extensive oeuvre, which consists of some fifty books. Until 2022, a new work by his hand will be published every year. Writing clearly kept him alive.

In addition, there was also his indomitable curiosity about love. “I can write only out of love,” he said in 2015. “Love is my main motivation.” That same year he entered Shmekendike Blumen: a Denkmal a conciliatory hand to his critics at the 1998 Peace Prize speech.