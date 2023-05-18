Martin von Hildebrand poses for a portrait in Medellín, Colombia, on May 5, 2023. Santiago Mesa

He first arrived in the Colombian Amazon in 1969, with a group of scientists looking for the Tanimuka people. Since then, explains Martin Von Hildebrand (New York, 80 years old), the jungle has never left him. “He made me”, he tells during the event Act For The Live, held in Medellín at the beginning of May. Creator of the renowned Gaia Amazonas Foundation and responsible for ensuring that more than 20 million hectares were protected against the title of indigenous reservation, the ethnologist has become one of the most respected voices in the environmental sector and one of those who best knows the jungle. ; the territory most affected by deforestation in the country, which in 2021 alone struck down three million hectares.

After more than five decades studying and visiting it, the man who was also the national director of Indigenous Affairs during the mandate of Virgilio Barco (1986-1990) speaks of indigenous communities with great dignity and admiration. “Indigenous thinking is thinking of the future,” he affirms. “I hope I have given you the confidence that not all non-indigenous people want to exploit you.” His work with 17 organizations of indigenous peoples and his involvement in serving as a “bridge between them and the whites” has earned him the Alternative Nobel Prize in Sweden; the National Environmental Prize of Colombia and The Order of the Golden Ark, in the Netherlands.

Minutes before starting the interview, Von Hildebrand unfolds the brochure for the event and reads aloud the panelists who will participate in the following talk Citizen activism for social transformation, which starts in 13 minutes. “Juliette Rousseau, Evelyn Zuluaga, Carolina Moreno… It’s just that there are times when the names they give these conversations aren’t so good, but those who participate are,” she says, laughing. “Will we be able to do the interview quickly? I want to hear them, ”she wonders, looking at the clock. “Well, you know what? You can’t do everything right at once. Let’s talk…”

Ask. You arrived in Colombia for the first time at the age of 6, because your family fled Nazism. His grandfather tells him about Mario Laserna [cofundador de la Universidad de los Andes]”a man who has a stupid face but is extremely intelligent”…

Answer. She never tells him. (Laughter). Yes, my grandfather tells me: “He has a stupid face and looks out the window and is always distracted, but you ask him anything and he answers you accurately.” He also told me that he was a very young guy with the crazy idea of ​​setting up a university… I remember my childhood as something difficult; I didn’t speak the language, it took me a while to get into school… And we came with financial difficulties, because everything European stayed in Europe. But in another sense, we got to the field and I loved that. Play in the hills, in the forest…

Q. The response of the indigenous people when he explained their rights seemed surprising to him. They told him: “This is not ours, it belongs to the animals, to the rivers…”. Are there public policies with this worldview today?

R. Since I’m white, I started asking them for the piece of paper (laughs). But, look… The important thing about the laws on the rights of indigenous peoples is not so much that we have the vision incorporated into our regulations. The important thing is that we have the clarity that they have the right to what is theirs. That is to say, when a reservation is recognized, one speaks of the collective and inalienable, imprescriptible and unseizable ownership of the land. But another way of looking at it is to say to non-indigenous people: ‘Look, you’ve got this far.’ Because here is a space where indigenous people have the right to be and continue to be themselves, to build their own present and future and to invite the outside world under what conditions they enter and why they come. That is, it is to recognize what is theirs. For white, that’s ownership. For them, it is having their own space and living with it. The laws on education, the important thing is not to decide what they should learn according to their culture, but to open a space and let them define it. The rules have to open spaces for them. Nothing else.

Von Hildebrand in Medellín, on May 5. Santiago Mesa

Q. The jungle is sustained by women and their way of organizing. But what has been the political role of women?

R. If today we have indigenous cultures, it was because the women, in the difficult moments of the rubber industry and the arrival of the missions, maintained them. That is not recognized from the communities outside. Internally yes. Only in the way that responds to their culture. It is the westerner who concludes that the man is the boss and they are relegated. There is an important struggle for empowerment, obviously in coordination with men, so that they can recover the real space they had in previous times. But we cannot project our vision, our problems.

Q. You have talked a lot about the earth’s ability to regulate itself and the interconnection of ecosystems. What are flying rivers and what do they teach us about it?

R. That is very interesting. One hectare of trees evaporates and sweats seven times more than one hectare of sea. They retain much more water because they take it out of the subsoil. So, the water that evaporates and goes to the clouds, traveling until it reaches the jungle, where it rains and evaporates again… It goes in a cycle, like leaping toads. If you look at Manaus, 80% of the water comes from the jungle and 20% from the sea. If we did not have these trees that bring water, if we cut down all the trees, we would lose between 30% and 70% of the world’s water. A key point is the Amazon and, although most of its territory is under some form of protection, around 20% remains to be protected. And it is perfectly feasible. But it is not enough just to protect the indigenous territory, it is necessary to expand the strip in Venezuela, Ecuador and northern Peru to guarantee the flow of water.

Q. In the four decades that he has been working in Colombia, there have been governments more reluctant than others to recognize these rights of indigenous peoples. How high of a priority is this issue in the Petro government?

R. We are in a crisis and a transition from the liberal economic model. We have put economic profit on the decline and we have seen nature as a collection of objects, which we have to exploit for our economic benefit. That vision continues to hold sway, but it is collapsing. There is an economic system that collapses and another that is born. Petro is looking for the second. We are going towards a world that returns to nature, to the community mission, to cooperation… but using modern technologies. […] And indigenous thinking is thinking of the future. Therefore, if we want to return to nature, the indigenous people have a valid and proven answer.

Q. During his tour in Spain, Petro was widely criticized for speaking of the “colonial yoke” of the Latin American peoples during a speech. How is this yoke manifested in indigenous communities?

R. It depends on the concept. Do you speak of domination? Does it involve force? Undoubtedly, in the economic model of capitalism, the idea of ​​development that we have and extractivism predominate. When a government cooperates with them [los pueblos originarios]They are going to carry out programs that reflect the dominant vision of the country. I don’t know if that is a yoke or a lack of deep reflection to solve the needs without losing its fundamental values. People forget that nature is a cultural creation. Each one sees nature in their own way, but what is outside is much more. If we lose indigenous knowledge, we lose a brutal ability to live with nature, including economically. When the Australian aborigines say that we are actors in a dream of higher beings, it is taken as something exotic. But aren’t we actors in the World Bank’s dream?

Q. And you, personally, even though you’ve spent a lifetime in Colombia, how do you deal with being a white man who works for indigenous communities?

R. I think because of my perseverance; for listening and not being paternalistic. I have had internal training from an Irish mother who had to fight for independence. And my grandfather opposed Nazism. I lived that world and I think that when I arrived and saw that they were being exploited by the rubber tappers and mistreated by the priests, I thought: “I’ll accompany them for a while.” And they turned 50 years. I tried to serve as a bridge between the own governments that these towns already had and the white one. White has to take indigenous thinking seriously, not just give them resources. He has to get them to the negotiating tables.