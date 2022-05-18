Martin Vizcarra He made a live broadcast through his Facebook account to talk about the latest controversies in which he has been involved. One of the issues that he took the opportunity to clarify is that he still has a romantic relationship with Maribel Díaz, his wife and mother of his four children.

“I have always been available to meet any public requirement that interests Peruvians, but I have always been careful to keep family space in reserve,” he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Martín Vizcarra: they reveal compromising messages between the former president and Zully Pinchi about alleged infidelity

Then, the former head of state mentioned the following: “For me the most important thing in my life is my family, a family that I have formed with Maribel, my wife, with whom we have been married for 30 years and that we are going to be together until we both have life ”.

Martín Vizcarra also indicated that he will not touch on private issues again out of respect for his family. “I am not going to fall into the game of denying or confirming queries that are related to the personal sphere,” he said.

As recalled, on Sunday, May 15, the Sunday “Panorama” issued a report in which a series of intimate chats between Vizcarra and Zully Pinchi, a former candidate for Congress for the Somos Perú party, were revealed. Said conversations would evidence an alleged infidelity of the politician to Maribel Diaz.

What did the chats of Martín Vizcarra and Zully Pinchi say?

In the conversations that the Panamericana TV journalistic program exposed, Zully Pinchi told Martín Vizcarra: “I love you, I need to give you a hug and you do not know how much I miss you, you are my baby, you are my king.” Immediately, he replied: “I love you, see you later.”

However, the link between the two characters would not have ended there, since in another of the chats the former president would have arranged a meeting with the lawyer in a well-known hotel in Cusco.