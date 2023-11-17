Peru will have a new contest, the Inspira Awards, which will award the best personalities on TikTok. The event will take place on Sunday, November 19 and has attracted the attention of the public for having among its participants Nicola Porcella, Martín Vizcarra and SibenitoIn addition, its goal is to raise more than 400 kilos of food and basic necessities for puppy and/or kitten shelters.

Are Martín Vizcarra, Nicola Porcella and Sibenito nominated?

The celebration of the Inspira Awards attracted the attention of the public for the characters who are nominated in the various categories. One of the most striking aspects was the presence of the Peruvian Nicola Porcella, who was recently participating in the reality show ‘The House of the Famous’. The model is part of the male revelation creator category at Tiktok 2023.

Another person who stands out is former president of Peru Martín Vizcarra, who recently started uploading videos to social networks. He is nominated for best Tiktok trend or viral audio and competes with well-known characters, such as actor Andrés Wiese, Alejandra Baigorria, Mr. Peet, Andrea Llosa, among others.

Sibenito is one of the most beloved content creators in the country and now he will try to win the category for best comedy creator against other young people.

Nicola Porcella participates in one of the categories of the Inspira Awards. Photo: Instagram

What is the Inspira Awards contest about?

The Inspira Awards 2023 will celebrate its first edition. This event aims to recognize the best content creators who entertain and educate users on the Tiktok platform every day.

The competition will have 16 different categories in which celebrities are nominated. In addition to considering comedy influencers, bloggers and makeup artists, it also highlights television personalities, as well as entrepreneurs who do social work.

It was learned that the event will take place at the Ccori Wasi Cultural Center from 6:00 pm and will have the participation of more than 200 guests.

