The top 3

Jorge Martin completes the perfect weekend in Misano and after the pole position and the victory in the Sprint race we also take on the main course of these three days: the victory in the ‘long’ race on Sunday. The Spaniard from the Prima-Pramac team scored his second victory of the season in the San Marino GP after the German race at the Sachsenring – which was also a double with the Sprint – and further closed the world rankings on Pecco Bagnaia. The world champion, stoic in resisting despite his precarious physical condition, managed to finish on the third step of the podium, resisting the return of an incredible Dani Pedrosa, fourth at the finish line. In second place, also in pain, was Marco Bezzecchi, who did well to overtake Bagnaia in the final part of the race but was unable to really put Martin’s dominance under pressure during the final laps.

1st, Jorge Martin – Ducati Prima-Pramac

“I have to thank all the people who helped me achieve this result. We work hard, we work hard to improve ourselves and the bike. Today we knew that with Pecco and Marco it would be very tough and that’s how it went. I tried to extend the lead every lap, also trying to close well when they got close. Then when I gained a bit of a margin I tried to push like crazy. In the end I had that small margin to maintain over Marco and I pushed hard again. Winning here in Italy, in front of the Italian public, is an objective achieved. I am happy”.

2nd, Marco Bezzecchi – Ducati Mooney VR46

“I’m really very happy. I gave everything I had, from start to finish. When I passed Pecco, luckily thanks to the fresh air in front, the front tire breathed a little and I was able to set a good pace despite the pain progressively getting worse. But I really wanted this podium, for myself, for the fans and for the team. I am very happy, thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”

3rd, Pecco Bagnaia – Ducati

“Tough? Yes, absolutely. I was driven by the fact that I wanted to have a good race for the fans, as well as for myself. In the end I was destroyed after half the race. The new regulation on front tire pressure certainly doesn’t help. But I’m happy with the result I got. It wasn’t easy considering the situation.”