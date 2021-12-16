Martin Tomczyk has announced that he will hang up his helmet after a 20-year career.

The German, BMW standard bearer in the last decade and 2011 DTM Champion when he was in Audi, will move to the desks of ITR, promoter of the German series, which offers him a role of management of the DTM Trophy and of communication regarding the main championship with the GT3s .

“When you feel that something is bothering you, then it is the right time to take this step, which is never easy – explains the 40-year-old – It wasn’t easy for me either, but the general conditions within motorsport have unfortunately changed considerably in the last years”.

“This is one of the reasons why I haven’t found the basis to continue racing with BMW the way I think it should be. I love this sport and have fought for success with passion and great determination since I started 30 years ago.”

“I have had great seasons, exciting and successful, but also difficult ones. I am very happy that I can now give something back to my sport and the DTM in a different position. For years I have enjoyed it and in this championship I have achieved my greatest success, in what was the best touring car series in the world “.

# 35 Walkenhorst Motorsport BMW M6 GT3: Martin Tomczyk, Nicky Catsburg, Thomas Neubauer Photo by: SRO

“By joining the ITR team with Gerhard Berger, I will try to further grow the DTM Trophy and thus to make the DTM even more attractive. And I can already say: I am very motivated for these new challenges and I am looking forward to tackle my new tasks “.

For its part, BMW would like to thank its driver with whom it has attended the GT, WEC and IMSA championships in recent years.

“Martin was a formidable ambassador for BMW M Motorsport on and off the track, and for this I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to him – said manager Mike Krack – Between DTM, endurance, IMSA and FIA WEC, he represented us in the best categories and has grown to become one of the faces of the brand “.

“Even if our paths will now divide, it is nice to rethink what we have done together. I wish him all the best for the future!”