Speed ​​out of control

In recent seasons, in which the superiority of Ducati over the other competing manufacturers has emerged overwhelmingly, a sort of big question mark has always accompanied the results of Jorge Martin. The Spaniard of the Pramac team is unanimously recognized as one of the fastest and most talented riders on the grid, yet the many crashes, not always constant performance and even several injuries suffered have always left a veil of doubt on his potential as absolute MotoGP superstar.

Tricked by the Beast

It is not a case that Ducati, over the course of last season, have preference shifted from him to Enea Bastianini as Pecco Bagnaia’s new teammate for the current championship. The ‘Beast’ earned promotion on the field, moving from the Gresini team to the official team, while Martin remained ‘stuck’ in the Pramac team, albeit being guaranteed a treatment equivalent to that of an official driver. Now though the Madrid player seems to have treasured his mistakes.

Change of pace

In the first eight GPs of 2023 he added 159 points, which is equivalent to second place in the championship standings, 35 points behind Pecco Bagnaia. A qualitative leap that Martin wants to carry on, looking carefully to the future. In fact, his goal for the next contract is to ‘aveng’ what happened last year and finally be able to join an official team. A sort of ‘warning’ for Ducati, which could also risk losing the #89 Iberian.

Clear ideas

“In 2025 I will try to join a factory team – declared Martin to the Spanish site AS – this is very clear to me. Right now I’m at Pramac, I have a bike that I like and my priority is the Ducati. It wouldn’t be very logical to change, in the end I’m a rider who always looks for the best sports option, I don’t think so much about the economic aspect, and I think I have a good package at Pramac that allows me to do very well”. The ultimate goal is though become world champion and it is evident that achieving this result in a satellite team is a complicated undertaking: “Winning the title with Pramac is possible Martin explained. but it is true that the factory team will always have something more. Always. In terms of engine, people, there’s always an advantage that the factory riders have and the satellite teams don’t”.