On holiday without joy

The first part of the championship could not have ended in a worse way for Jorge Martin. At the Sachsenring the Spaniard from the Prima-Pramac team has throwing away a victory that seemed already in the bagslipping and losing in one fell swoop the championship lead, which ended up in the hands of a perfect Pecco Bagnaiaachieving his fourth consecutive success this year.

A squandered advantage

Martin, who had come to have a few weeks ago a 39 point lead in the championship, he goes on holiday as second in the standingsin an emotional and mental situation of enormous disadvantage compared to Bagnaia, who regardless of the current points advantage (‘only’ 10) seems to have made an important step forward on Sunday towards the third consecutive title.

“It’s the second time”

“It’s frustrating to be leading for 27 laps out of 30 and then crash right at the end. – commented Martin after the race – However, it is very important to analyze what happened because it is the second time I crashed when I was leading. Now that we have more data, it will be easier to understand how to improve and become an even stronger rider“. At Silverstone, after the holidays, we will see how the Spaniard will present himself, in an attempt to regain a lead in the championship that has – literally – slipped away in Germany.