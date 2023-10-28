The Sprint chronicle

The Buriram Sprint race saw the success of Jorge Martin, who continues to prove himself as the master of short races. In fact, this in Thailand was the seventh success of the season in the Sprint for the Spaniard from the Prima-Pramac team, the fifth in a row taking into account the cancellation of the Sprint at Phillip Island. With this result Martinator has recovered precious points on the world championship leader, Pecco Bagnaia, who reached the finish line in seventh position after a rather difficult start to the race. Instead, they hoisted themselves onto the podium in the short race Brad Binder And Luca Marini, protagonists of a good battle that lasted the entire race and which also involved Aleix Espargarò’s Aprilia for a long time, who then reached fifth at the finish line after also being mocked by Marc Marquez. Completing the points were Bezzecchi, the aforementioned Bagnaia, Alex Marquez and Johann Zarco.

Jorge Martin (1st, Ducati Prima-Pramac)

“I tried to manage the tires a bit at the beginning, but then I still wanted to break away. I then saw that Binder passed Marini and there I told myself that I had to push harder and I did. I pushed and then managed to manage until the end. I hope to repeat this result tomorrow.”

Brad Binder (2nd, KTM)

“Obviously the goal wasn’t to come second, but I’m fine with that. At the beginning I had several difficulties. Overtaking Luca was difficult, but when I managed to overtake him I made the most of the tires. But it was difficult. Martin obviously did an incredible job. However, for us it is a good step forward. We need to do a little more and then it can go even better.”

Luca Marini (3rd, Ducati Mooney VR46)

“The problems remain, I continue to have difficulties. In qualifying with the flying lap everything was fine, there was grip and I could push. But it was difficult on the race pace. I have a lot of difficulties, even when exiting corners with Brad I was no longer able to attack him. When he passed me it was extremely difficult. The temperature of the front also rose a lot and it started to close a lot. The race will go a bit like this. This is especially true when it’s hot. The same thing could happen tomorrow, but I expect that the potential could be better with more grip at the rear.”