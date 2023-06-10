Saturday, June 10, 2023, 09:45



Updated 09:56.

Martín, the 8-year-old boy from Molina de Segura who suffered from incurable cancer, passed away this Saturday. The minor suffered from diffuse intrinsic trunk glioma (DIGP), an incurable tumor. In October, after the diagnosis, his family launched a cry on social networks and a change.org campaign to fight for investment and research. The message, with the motto ‘Martín cannot be alone’, soon spread to the entire society of the Region of Murcia, which in recent months has turned to the family in numerous charity events.

Diffuse intrinsic trunk glioma is a cancer that annually affects 20 to 30 children between 5 and 10 years of age. The advances are scarce compared to other more prevalent ones. For this reason, in the absence of alternatives and treatments, the family has demanded from the Ministry of Health an increase in the amounts allocated to R+D+i, which is still below the European average, to improve the lives of others in the future. children who go through the same situation as Martín. “We want this nightmare to be useful for something,” stressed Rafa López, his brother.

Sports events, concerts and all kinds of charitable initiatives have taken place in recent months to promote the fight of the Martín family for research into childhood cancer. Among them, ‘A day for Martín’, which filled La Fica de Murcia in February to raise funds. Different personalities have also covered the child and made his situation visible. In a few months, the campaign launched on change.org has exceeded 260,000 signatures.

Martín, at only 8 years old, leaves an enormous legacy, a message of awareness about the importance of investing to advance in the treatment of tumors like the one he suffered from, for now incurable. “For all the Martines that will come,” as his family says.