Be careful not to make a mistake

In the past Jorge Martin he had been criticized for the many falls, for too many mistakes made on crucial occasions and for the sometimes wasted opportunities. This time the Assen race instead highlighted the more tactical and ‘calculating’ version of the Spanish rider, who finished fifth behind not only his two main rivals for the conquest of the title – Pecco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi – but also Aleix Espargarò’s Aprilia and Brad Binder’s KTM. A final result which, however, did not discourage Martin, who was good at recovering from the tenth starting position.

Nice comeback

“I recovered 2.5 seconds on the first – wanted to underline the rider of the Prima Pramac team to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP – so we’re not in bad shape. Too bad about yesterday – he added, referring to qualifications that complicated the whole weekend for him – there were problems after the crash, also because with the hard tire up front it was impossible to set a good time. Yesterday we collected data that was useful for today: I was careful during the first laps and then I gave it my all, fast lap after fast lap, but trying to overtake was difficult.”.

Missed attack

Overall, however, the final result and the situation in the league standings make the Iberian centaur go on holiday satisfied: “Being fifth, nine thousandths off the podium makes me happy, not so much for the result but for how I’m doing. Attack Aleix? I tried at 15 to be very close for overtaking, but in corner entry I had a lot of movement, probably due to slipstreaming. At that point I went wide and wasn’t able to brake, but I guarantee that I wanted to try overtaking“.

Watch the ranking

“I didn’t want to risk too much for a fourth place though – concluded Martin, always second in the championship but now at -35 from Bagnaia and with only one margin point on Bezzecchi – also because if I had gone in the gravel it would have been worse. But we scored points, we’re second in the standings and I think I’ll come back even stronger. The only thing I would change about this weekend is qualifying, also because starting from pole or in any case in the first two rows you are in a position to win, while starting from further back is almost impossible”.