Martinator has taken back the scepter

After the crash at Sachsenring with the consequent ‘collapse’ to -10 from Francesco Bagnaia it was not easy for Jorge Martin get back on his feet in a weekend that on paper was favorable to Pecco ‘historic’ in hand. Bagnaia made life difficult for himself by falling in the Sprint and today he risked a repeat after being overtaken by a Martin who had to bow only to an overflowing Enea Bastianini.

At the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP Martin expressed his satisfaction with a Sunday that gave him back the lead in the World Championship with a three-point margin over Bagnaia: “Obviously I am satisfied. It was a difficult race in which we had to manage several things, not only me, between fuel, tires and physique. I think I rode very well. I was thinking about the victory and I was holding on to it until 2 laps from the end, but Enea was on another level today too. Congratulations to him because he deserves it, and as far as I’m concerned I’m happy. I have to keep working because the feeling with the front is still not fantastic, but we are strong. Today I didn’t have any fuel problems, that’s why I was behind Pecco for a few laps. The strategy was to stay behind and then try to push. I was comfortable with the front tyre, with the rear Enea was definitely smarter and better. Every day of every race weekend is key: you always have to be careful and we are going very much to the limit. We also saw today that Pecco made a mistake while Enea was overtaking him because we are so fast that it takes just a moment to fall. I really like Austria, I got my first win there and I’m confident. Last year I started very far back, but the pace was fantastic, let’s hope we can fight for the win”.

In 2021, in fact, Jorge Martin had taken the first victory in MotoGP right in Austria, taking his first success in the premier class before Bagnaia, who then broke through in Aragon.