Martinator takes back the top spot in the standings

Pos. Pilot Motorcycle Points 1 J.Martin Ducati 241 2 F. Bagnaia Ducati 238 3 E. Bastianini Ducati 192 4 Mr. Marquez Ducati 179 5 Mr. Vinales Aprilia 130 6 P. Acosta GasGas 122 7 B. Binder KTM 114 8 F. By Giannantonio Ducati 104 9 A. Espargaro Aprilia 99 10 A. Marquez Ducati ninety two 11 F. Morbidelli Ducati 61 12 Mr. Bezzecchi Ducati 61 13 Mr. Oliveira Aprilia 51 14 F. Quartararo Yamaha 49 15 R. Fernandez Aprilia 46 16 J.Miller KTM 42 17 A. Fernandez GasGas 15 18 J.Zarco Honda 14 19 J.Mir Honda 13 20 T.Nakagami Honda 11 21 A. Rins Yamaha 8 22 D. Pedrosa KTM 7 23 L. Marini Honda 1 24 S. Bradl Honda 0 25 P. Espargaro KTM 0 26 L.Savadori Aprilia 0

Jorge Martin beats Francesco Bagnaia and takes back the lead in the World Championship. Pecco’s fall in the Sprint favored the Spaniard’s immediate response after the summer break, but today the Pramac rider destined for Aprilia rode a great race without exaggerating in the final when Enea Bastianini showed how superior he was to everyone today, exactly as he had already demonstrated yesterday.

The future KTM rider has 49 points to make up on Jorge Martin and with so many races still on the calendar it is right that he still feels in contention for the title. Francesco Bagnaiathird today and clearly beaten by his two teammates, has three points to make up on Martin.

Behind this trio Marc Márquez consolidated his fourth position with today’s fourth place, Maverick Vinales and Pedro Acosta both disappointed. Di Giannantonio continues to climb, while at Honda Zarco overtook Mir. The Frenchman from LCR, however, has only 14 points to his name against Martin’s 241, a difference that highlights how far Honda is from Ducati. Yamaha is not doing any better, eleventh with Quartararo, who is 14th in the standings with 49 points, 192 less than Martin.