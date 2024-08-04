Martinator takes back the top spot in the standings
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Motorcycle
|Points
|1
|J.Martin
|Ducati
|241
|2
|F. Bagnaia
|Ducati
|238
|3
|E. Bastianini
|Ducati
|192
|4
|Mr. Marquez
|Ducati
|179
|5
|Mr. Vinales
|Aprilia
|130
|6
|P. Acosta
|GasGas
|122
|7
|B. Binder
|KTM
|114
|8
|F. By Giannantonio
|Ducati
|104
|9
|A. Espargaro
|Aprilia
|99
|10
|A. Marquez
|Ducati
|ninety two
|11
|F. Morbidelli
|Ducati
|61
|12
|Mr. Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|61
|13
|Mr. Oliveira
|Aprilia
|51
|14
|F. Quartararo
|Yamaha
|49
|15
|R. Fernandez
|Aprilia
|46
|16
|J.Miller
|KTM
|42
|17
|A. Fernandez
|GasGas
|15
|18
|J.Zarco
|Honda
|14
|19
|J.Mir
|Honda
|13
|20
|T.Nakagami
|Honda
|11
|21
|A. Rins
|Yamaha
|8
|22
|D. Pedrosa
|KTM
|7
|23
|L. Marini
|Honda
|1
|24
|S. Bradl
|Honda
|0
|25
|P. Espargaro
|KTM
|0
|26
|L.Savadori
|Aprilia
|0
Jorge Martin beats Francesco Bagnaia and takes back the lead in the World Championship. Pecco’s fall in the Sprint favored the Spaniard’s immediate response after the summer break, but today the Pramac rider destined for Aprilia rode a great race without exaggerating in the final when Enea Bastianini showed how superior he was to everyone today, exactly as he had already demonstrated yesterday.
The future KTM rider has 49 points to make up on Jorge Martin and with so many races still on the calendar it is right that he still feels in contention for the title. Francesco Bagnaiathird today and clearly beaten by his two teammates, has three points to make up on Martin.
Behind this trio Marc Márquez consolidated his fourth position with today’s fourth place, Maverick Vinales and Pedro Acosta both disappointed. Di Giannantonio continues to climb, while at Honda Zarco overtook Mir. The Frenchman from LCR, however, has only 14 points to his name against Martin’s 241, a difference that highlights how far Honda is from Ducati. Yamaha is not doing any better, eleventh with Quartararo, who is 14th in the standings with 49 points, 192 less than Martin.
