The problems at Pramac

After the second place obtained at the end of Day 1, the second and final day of pre-season testing did not prove particularly positive for the vice-world champion Jorge Martin, and for several reasons. In addition to the result on paper, half a second behind Bagnaia and seventh place, the Spaniard complained above all about a technical problem.

Causes unknown

During the session, as on Day 1, the Pramac rider in fact noticed some anomalies: “From the beginning I had strange vibrations that came from behind and were transmitted to the entire bike – has explained – I had problems throughout the test”. A problem also highlighted in part by Enea Bastianini, with the official Ducati rider however managing to manage it better.

In any case, the Spaniard was unable to understand the exact causes of these vibrations: on one motorbike, in fact, the #89 believed that they were caused by the tyres, while on the second Desmosedici it would have been the motorbike itself that generated the vibrations: “In these conditions it would be very difficult to fight for victory. I don't have the possibility to open the throttle as I would like because the bike is very shaky.”

The competitiveness of the motorbike

A problem that Pramac will have to resolve quickly, given the proximity to the first GP of the world championship scheduled in Qatar from 8 to 10 March: “Clutch, swingarm, frame: it could be anything. The solution is to get rid of the material and have everything new for the race! When everything is right and the bike is stable, I'm very fast, but I have hardly found myself in this situation. I can only hope that my team can control the situation before FP1! My 1:51.4 was nothing special. Okay, I was pushing, but I wasn't crazy. It was the first fast attempt on the soft tyre. If I had wanted, it would have been possible to do a few more fast laps with this tire, perhaps faster than 1:51.4, despite the vibrations. I'm physically fit, and the Ducati became one second faster in the race. Other manufacturers must first keep up with this speed of development, let alone surpass it! Aprilia seems stronger than last year to mebut overall we are very, very competitive.”