Martin Soria is no longer a national deputy. He resigned yesterday, Saturday. In the Casa Rosada they report that this Monday he will assume as Minister of Justice of the Nation. The end of “era of sweetness” with the Judicial Power. The phrase is not from the next member of the National Cabinet. It is from one of his best allies in the crusade against judges and prosecutors: legislator K Rodolfo Tailhade. In an interview with the journalist Romina Manguel, the latter leader whose boss is Vice President Cristina Fernández, and not Alberto Fernández, thus defined the new plans of the new minister: “With Soria patience is over, you have to cut it with sweetness”.

One acts as the other’s ventriloquist. They alternate roles with words or deeds. Soria you will not be able to report any more to opponents and magistrates or prosecutors because they will occupy the institutional position that acts as a link between the Justice and the Government. The former head of Counterintelligence of the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI), Tailhade, will execute the missions ordered by the ministry on the ground from now on “bitter” for Commodore Py, for using the metaphor K in the opposite sense to that of “sweetness” invoked by the equally not so literary Tailhade.

Those jobs started. Soria, nor did he know that he would be Minister of Justice, had announced in public statements and on his social networks what the axes of his management will be: ending the alleged judicial persecution against the vice president, for him, a plot promoted by chambermaids, judges, prosecutors, journalists and former officials of the previous national administration, among other operators of an unproven conspiracy.

The “sweetness” of the Government with the Judiciary, if there was ever that link invaded by that joyful emotion, is perhaps accelerating towards the new epochal sensation under the control of the “bitter” Soria, always continuing with the K metaphors.

Clarion He confirmed the “final candy plan” with sources from the National Cabinet itself, and also with important authorities of the Justice. Tailhade executes: formally requested the General Attorney of the Nation, in charge of interim Eduardo Casal, enemy of his boss Fernández, to give him the Affidavits of Personal Assets from twenty-five federal prosecutors. These include Casal himself, and other peers, some identified as unacceptable corruption investigators, such as the prosecutor before the Criminal Cassation Chamber, Raúl Pleé; his colleague who investigated the Cuadernos case, Carlos Stornelli, habitual critical target of Kirchnerism and also of the President himself; the first promoter of the cause “The Route of Money K”, Jose Maria Campagnoli; his successor in the federal investigation stage of the same case, Guillermo Marijuan; and who held the prosecution that requested aggravated money laundering convictions during the oral and public trial of the same case, Abel Cordoba.

Also on the same list is the prosecutor who prompted the conviction for Beloved Boudou in the oral trial of the Ciccone file, Marcelo Colombo; the prosecutor who instructed that same plot, Carlos Rívolo; your colleague Eduardo Taiano, who is carrying out the file labeled as homicide of the prosecutor in the AMIA case, Alberto Nisman; who brought to oral proceedings the causes that most complicate the Kirchner family, Gerardo Pollicita; the prosecutor before the Federal Chamber of Mar del Plata, Juan Manuel Pettigiani; who worked and brought the Eleven case to trial, Federico Delgado, among many and many other prosecutors.

As Tailhade is fair and impartial, he included in his request list for affidavits of assets prosecutors affiliated with the judicial movement K called “Legitimate Justice”, such as Javier De Luca.

After various consultations, Clarion he was able to learn that the vast majority of them affirm that their declared assets are part of public access documents, and they have no objection to their being known by Tailhade and his “superior” Soria.

Nevertheless, they distrust of the utility and the method and ways in which that information could be disseminated.

Yesterday, the Association of Magistrates and Officials of the National Justice issued a statement describing this request from Tailhade as “a new and unfounded attack against the Independence of the Judicial Power, the Public Ministries and their members. “In another of its paragraphs, the Association indicates, on behalf of its members, that “we raise our voices” faced with what they consider a new action that is part of a “media practice” which seeks to “repeatedly install” an “alleged smear campaign.”

In particular, regarding the request for sworn statements, the Association affirms that a good part of the prosecutors indicated by Tailhade are “the vast majority” who “carry out or carried out investigations into alleged acts of corruption in which officials and former officials are involved. civil servants who are members of some of the Powers of the State “.

The judges and prosecutors who are part of this sectoral organization, emphasize that the information on the assets of the prosecutors it is accessible to any citizen. And they describe this action that is installed “in the context of the attempted and denounced smear campaign,” and that also “unfoundedly attacks the interim Attorney General and some members of the Attorney General. But without resorting to the appropriate channels … “.

This text also criticizes the “attacks” that claim “are unnecessary” and “futile” against the MPF. And they denounce a “subjugation” against the “institution that the Constitution has created to safeguard the legality and interests of society.”

The not-yet-assumed Minister of Justice, Soria, promised that during his time at that body he will not persecute judges or prosecutors. It is not what happens in fact.

In addition to complaints before the Council of the Magistracy of several chamber members, and before Congress or the MPF in which pro-government legislators accused different magistrates and prosecutors of committing crimes, such as Stornelli or Casal himself, the ventriloquist of word or actions of Soria, Deputy Tailhade, has just started an investigation against the prosecutor of the oral court who sentenced the Kirchner partner to seven years in prison for money laundering, Lazaro Baez, and their children, among others prosecuted with similar prison sentences. It is Abel Córdoba.

In line with the conviction against Báez promoted by Córdoba, and ratified by the judges of the Federal Oral Court 2, the same Tailhade asked by letter to the President of the Permanent Bicameral Commission for Monitoring of the Public Ministry, the senator for Río Negro, Martin Doñate , that requests digitized copies of the proceedings of the aforementioned court in the case known as “Thales Spectrum”, in which possible bribes of the former concessionaire of the radioelectric space were investigated. That case, by decision of the public prosecutor Córdoba, was considered prescribed due to the years without conclusions or effective work done in this regard.

In the new Soria era, that court, made up of judges Gorini, Giménez Uriburu and Mendez Signori, and whose prosecutor is the aforementioned Córdoba, are “four coimeros” and “they will have to give many explanations in the congress and the council of the magistracy “. The textuals are from Tailhade. Even Soria was his benchmate and not his “boss” in the Justice Ministry.

Why the sudden anger and the severe accusation of the deputy against those judges and that prosecutor? The legislator asked for copies of the proceedings of the federal oral court 2 on March 15.

On February 24, Federal Prosecutor Abel Córdoba, Judge Jorge Gorini, and Rodrigo Giménez Uriburu, this time acting as judges of the Federal Oral Court 7, sentenced Lázaro Báez to seven years in prison for aggravated money laundering.

This chronology is more effective to understand why the K act as they do against those magistrates, and above all, against the prosecutor Córdoba. End of sweetness.